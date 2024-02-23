Up to Dh20,000 prize: UAE farmers display best produce to win Hatta Farming Festival

Published: Fri 23 Feb 2024, 8:32 PM

Local farmers are displaying their skills and best produce for a chance to win up to Dh20,000, while visitors are learning agricultural techniques and exploring an ancient underground falaj or irrigation system at the inaugural Hatta Farming Festival, happening until February 27 .

The five-day farm festival which opened on Friday is aimed at supporting local farmers, traders and small business owners, whilst promoting tourism as visitors can explore the historic Hatta Falaj Al Sharia, an ancient 587-metre long underground tunnel that collects water from a nearby mountain to irrigate the plains. Restored in 2019 by Dubai Municipality, the falaj is now functioning as it did hundreds of years ago.

The farm festival is a showcase of Hatta farms and produce, with local farmers showcasing their diverse range of vegetables, fruits, eggs, jam, and ghee. They are also vying for prizes ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh20,000 in the ‘Best Productive Farm’ and ‘Best Productive Barn’ categories.

Open from 10am to 10pm, Hatta Farming Festival is free to enter for everyone. They can attend more than 25 workshops on sustainability-focused topics, including food security, water purification and growing own food. They can also take part in an animal auction and learn how to keep and rear their own animals, such as chicken and goats.

There are also activities for children such as nature-themed drawing and storytelling workshops, as well as sessions to ignite their curiosity for gardening and agriculture.

The farming event is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in cooperation with the Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority and Hatta Traders Council.

Ahmed Al Khaja, DFRE CEO, said: “Hatta is one of the oldest agricultural regions in the UAE...We look forward to bringing visitors of all ages together at this one-of-a-kind event, fostering a connection between our community and the natural world and teaching them about the importance of farming. We hope to empower visitors to make a positive impact on our planet, while supporting local businesses."

