Up to Dh20,000 penalty: Drivers to soon pay more to release seized vehicles in RAK

Published: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 12:22 PM

Motorists will soon have to a higher penalty to release their seized vehicles for certain road violations in Ras Al Khaimah.

The RAK Police announced that the change would take place from March 1.

Under the new directives, motorists who violate the law by taking part in a march or parade in violation of traffic rules will have their vehicles booked for a period of 15 to 20 days. Those who want to release their impounded vehicles early have to pay an amount between Dh1,000 to Dh10,000.

Motorists who are found driving without a plate or false numbers will have their vehicle seized for 120 days. To get an early release, violators must pay Dh20,000.

Motorists who make illegal modifications to their vehicle to increase its speed or noise face seizure of their vehicle for 60 days. Those wishing to keep their vehicle will have to pay a penalty of Dh5,000.

The new directive also includes penalties for leaving abandoned vehicle parts in undesignated places, including public and private roads. It has also established rules on offering vehicles for sale in undesignated places and regulations on vehicles transporting water.

