Jail, up to Dh20,000 fine: Collecting eggs of wild birds illegal, warns Abu Dhabi authority

The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Nasdaq Dubai
Authorities have called on the public to protect the "beautiful" wild birds, in a notice issued on X by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD).
With summer underway, Abu Dhabi islands are a safe haven for birds during the hot months. Some islands serve as vital breeding grounds for migratory terns during this season.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It is illegal to collect the eggs of wild birds. According to Federal Law No. (24) of 1999, hunting, capturing, or harming wild birds and their nests is prohibited. Violating this law can lead to imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh20,000.
Ensuring the safety of the birds and protecting them is our responsibility, authorities reminded. The agency called on the public to avoid collecting eggs and report any such activity to the emirate's government on the toll-free number, 800555.
ALSO READ:
The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Nasdaq Dubai
From regaining mobility with the assistance of a walker to attaining balance in electrolyte levels, her overall well-being improved significantly
The Indian expat plans to use the money to fund his children's education and family's future
The country has created one of the safest environments for residents, but parents must educate children that all strangers cannot be trusted
Expats have been warned against spreading fake news, a serious offence punishable by a fine of up to Dh200,000 and imprisonment
Speaking to Khaleej Times, ministry said private sector firms must provide accurate data when applying for work permit cancellation to avoid legal action
Millions of parents worldwide struggle to navigate the murky world of social media that their children are on
Called WO-RK, the co-working space, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority, opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, June 25