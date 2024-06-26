E-Paper

Jail, up to Dh20,000 fine: Collecting eggs of wild birds illegal, warns Abu Dhabi authority

Report any such activity to the government on toll-free number, authorities said

Web Desk
Photo: Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi/X
Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 7:23 PM

Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 11:02 PM

Authorities have called on the public to protect the "beautiful" wild birds, in a notice issued on X by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD).

With summer underway, Abu Dhabi islands are a safe haven for birds during the hot months. Some islands serve as vital breeding grounds for migratory terns during this season.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It is illegal to collect the eggs of wild birds. According to Federal Law No. (24) of 1999, hunting, capturing, or harming wild birds and their nests is prohibited. Violating this law can lead to imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh20,000.


Ensuring the safety of the birds and protecting them is our responsibility, authorities reminded. The agency called on the public to avoid collecting eggs and report any such activity to the emirate's government on the toll-free number, 800555.

Web Desk

