Up to Dh1 million fine: UAE issues new law to regulate employee relationships

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 1:57 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 2:10 PM

The UAE Government has announced fines ranging up to Dh1 million on Monday after a Federal Decree-Law was issued, amending specific provisions of the Federal Decree-Law on the Regulation of Employment Relationships.

Under the new provisions, a fine ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh1 million will be imposed on employers under three conditions. These are:

Employers who employ a worker without a work permit or bring them without providing any job

Employers who close a business without settling right of workers

Employers who employ a minor in violation of the law

Employers who engage in any act of circumvention of the laws or regulations governing the labour market, including fictitious employment.