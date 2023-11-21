UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Up to 90% discount: Dubai's 3-day super sale to begin on November 24

The super sale happens twice a year and offers reduced prices across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty and homeware products

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 11:35 AM

Last updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 12:06 PM

It will rain shopping deals this weekend in Dubai. The Emirate’s three-day super sale will see retailers offer up to 90 per cent off on several products. Over 500 participating brands at more than 2,000 stores across Dubai will offer discounts on products from Friday, November 24, till Sunday, November 26.

"With Black Friday at the start of the three days of extraordinary sales, discover even more special offers in stores across malls and shopping centres in Dubai throughout the weekend," Visit Dubai wrote on its website.

Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, with stores offering major deals.

The three-day super sale happens twice a year and offers reduced prices across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty and homeware products.

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

More news from UAE