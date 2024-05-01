Unstable weather in UAE: Distance learning announced for schools in Abu Dhabi

Connectivity and accessibility will be given priority with the development of the new passenger terminal
Abu Dhabi authorities announced distance learning for all schools on May 2 and 3, due to unstable weather conditions prevailing in the country.
The UAE has issued an alert for "medium to heavy rains" for two days, starting Wednesday evening. Earlier, the UAE media office announced remote work for all government employees. UAE airlines have issued advisories for passengers, informing them of potential flight delays. Schools across the country have also announced distance learning for the next two days.
In an interview with Khaleej Times, an NCM expert said the impending weather scenario is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall encountered on April 16, with days witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Monday announced its preparedness for the unstable weather conditions. During meetings, officials discussed the precautionary measures that must be taken during this time, along with the readiness of all relevant entities.
ALSO READ:
Connectivity and accessibility will be given priority with the development of the new passenger terminal
Leaver’s breakfast, special assembly, signing T-shirts; all plans are now altered for senior students
During and after the unprecedented rains and flooding on April 16, many went above and beyond to help the country recover
Authorities said the decision has been taken keeping the safety of the public in mind
Divided into at least three separate areas, the park will be a first-of-its-kind protected area in the emirate
Dubai Police said that the emirate is expected to witness weather fluctuations during the coming hours
Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation also advised to refrain from sailing unless absolutely necessary
Seven days of mourning have been declared with flags flown at half-mast