Unstable weather: Dubai Metro extends operating hours for today

Some areas in UAE are already witnessing light to heavy rainfall and winds
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the metro operating hours for Tuesday (April 16) will extend until 3:00 AM Wednesday.
The extension is meant to ease travel for commuters during the ongoing unstable weather conditions in the country
Residents across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah are reporting rainfall of varying intensities as a low-pressure system swept across the country.
The Met Department confirmed thunderstorms and lightning over key airports, including Al Maktoum International Airport, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Zayed International Airport, Al Bateen Airport, and airports in Sharjah and Fujairah.
ALSO READ
Some areas in UAE are already witnessing light to heavy rainfall and winds
The climate across the country is expected to worsen until Wednesday, April 17
The directive is to ensure safety of students and teaching staff
Weather conditions are expected to worsen until Wednesday, April 17
Airspace has been reopened by regional countries, allowing airlines to resume their scheduled operations
Transactions could be completed through online platforms and ATMs but they are limited
Lucky individuals walked away with Maserati Ghibli and Range Rover Evoque
RTA has opened registration, on offer are 350 exclusive plates of of 3, 4 and 5 digits