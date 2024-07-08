UAQ Ruler issues decree to merge govt departments

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 4:06 PM

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the merger of government departments in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

Decree No. 7 of 2024 stipulates the merger of the Umm Al Quwain Municipality and the Umm Al Quwain - Department of Urban Planning into a single entity under the name Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department.

The head of the municipality is entrusted with the chairmanship of this new entity and granted full authority to issue the necessary decisions or regulatory instructions to perform its tasks and responsibilities and manage its financial and administrative operations.

