Wed, Dec 18, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 17, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE's official news agency mourns passing of photographer

Fayrouz Al-Abdouli reportedly passed away on Tuesday evening

Published: Wed 18 Dec 2024, 6:55 PM

Top Stories

The UAE's official news agency mourned the passing of Mohammed Saeed Fayrouz Al-Abdouli from the photography department.

In a statement on X, the agency said: "Emirates News Agency mourns with deep sorrow and grief our colleague Mohammed Saeed Fayrouz Al-Abdouli from the photography department."

Fayrouz Al-Abdouli passed away on Tuesday evening. Emirates News Agency (WAM) posted on X: "We ask God Almighty to have mercy on the deceased and to inspire his family with patience and solace."

ALSO READ:



Next Story