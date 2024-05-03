UAE's Gaza aid group denies registration of beneficiaries, warns of fake links

Photo: AFP file

Issuing a warning about fake links doing the rounds, UAE's humanitarian operations for the Gaza strip, Operation Gallant Knight 3 (Operation Alfaresalshahm 3), said on Friday that it has not published any registration links for beneficiaries of its relief operations.

The aid group said it does not do such registrations for its Compassion for Gaza campaign "to protect the personal data of those in need".

It advised the public to follow the operation’s projects and programmes only through its official social media handles and website.

Gallant Knight 3 was launched last year under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

