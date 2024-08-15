UAE's first Holy Quran TV channel to go on air on August 16

Photo: AFP file used for illustrative purposes

Sharjah is set to launch the UAE's first Holy Quran TV channel on Friday, August 16. A trial broadcast will go on air with religious content that includes "fresh and exclusive recitations" of verses from the holy book.

Through the channel, viewers will be able to watch and listen to Holy Quran recitations 24/7 — with a daily khatmah broadcast by the most famous reciters. (Khatmah refers to the recitation of the holy book from start to end.)

There will also be short educational programmes that simplify religious concepts, making them easier to understand for the general public. The goal is to enhance the correct understanding of the Holy Quran and present its interpretations in a way that suits today's generation, the authorities said.

The Holy Quran Channel is the latest addition to the platforms run by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA). It was put together under the directive of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Dr Sultan's support for the launch of this channel highlights the project's importance for the emirate, said Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, director of the SBA.

"It also reflects the Sharjah Ruler's keenness to spread the teachings of the Holy Quran and create a media platform that specialises in producing purposeful and inspiring religious contentm," Al Ghaithi said.

The emirate, he added, also seeks to turn this channel into a model for religious media outlets in the UAE and the Islamic world.