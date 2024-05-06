UAE's first gaming resort to open in early 2027; Wynn Resorts releases new photos

View from the poolscape at Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Wynn Al Marjan Island, the first integrated gaming resort in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, will open to the public in early 2027, its developers said Monday. Under construction in Ras Al Khaimah, the structure is currently about 40 metres tall.

The full tower height, which is more than 300 metres, is expected to be topped off in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We designed the 300-metre-tall resort tower with Ras Al Khaimah’s historic role as a great navigational sentinel in mind,” said Todd Lenahan, president and chief creative officer of Wynn Design and Development — which has created all of Wynn’s gaming resorts. “We hope this becomes a new landmark, a new beacon, for travelers to Ras Al Khaimah from across the globe.”

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has released new images of its first beachfront resort that is is being built on an island of almost 62 hectares extending into the Arabian Gulf. Though highly anticipated for its gaming amenities, its chief executive said earlier the property will feature “rich non-gaming amenities” as well.

The developer and operator of high-end hotels and casinos said Wynn Al Marjan Island overlooks its own white sand beach with views of both the Arabian Gulf and Hajar Mountains. It will feature 1,542 rooms and suites, including 22 private villa estates. “There will also be an extensive poolscape adjacent to the beach with multiple swimming and wading pools, water features, private cabanas, and tropical landscaping covering 3.6 hectares.”

The resort will also include a 15,000-square-metre shopping esplanade and a 7,500-square-metre meetings and events centre. It will be the first Wynn Resort — out of its six properties in Las Vegas, Macau, and Boston Harbor — to come up on a beach. WYNN owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Boston Harbor, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, Cotai.

