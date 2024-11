UAE's domain '.ae' hits 347,000 registrations

The UAE's national domain '.ae' has achieved 347,000 registrations, reflecting the demand and confidence in it by companies, individuals and businesses.

These domains are managed by the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, which is working to improve services and provide the latest technologies to ensure the security and effectiveness of domains.

The domain name (.ae) is one of the vital elements in promoting digital infrastructure of the UAE. It contributes significantly to strengthening the country's digital identity and supporting the digital economy. It is considered a symbol of trust and credibility for business owners, individuals and businesses, as it validates the status of their activities, and increases their chance for digital visibility and access to local and international customers.

In order to improve the user experience, the National Domain Registry in the UAE launched several features, including the 'Name Ideas' service, which suggests domain names for aspiring registrants with the help of generative artificial intelligence.

Companies and individuals are required to provide a simple description of their business activity and the AI tool will suggest domain names that reflect their business.

The service, which is the first of its kind in the region, has achieved more than 10,000 visits since its launch in 2023. In addition, the domain has attracted major registered companies, bringing the total number of accredited registrars to 26.