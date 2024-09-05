UAE's annual seasonal flu campaign to kick off on September 9

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said the country was working to 'using education as a tool to attract talent at an early age'
The annual national influenza campaign in the UAE will kick off on Monday September 9, according to The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).
The seasonal drive will encourage residents to get vaccinated against influenza. It will also equip medical professionals with the latest international prevention practices, and expand vaccine coverage for target groups.
It will be aimed at all segments of the population, including citizens, residents, government and private sector employees, and healthcare workers, with a special focus on those most vulnerable to severe flu complications — elderly individuals, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions.
The flu season in the UAE typically starts in October. A vaccination drive now help ensure a safe winter. Although flu vaccine may not offer 100 per cent protection, it significantly decreases the severity of the illness if one does get infected.
The initiative will be launched in collaboration with the Emirates Health Services (EHS), Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Health.
MoHAP’s annual flu campaign is part of a national strategy to immunise the community and safeguard its health. It aims to implement necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus while educating the public about causes, symptoms, and prevention methods of influenza.
In July this year, doctors had reported seeing influenza persisting in summer — a phenomenon that they attributed to changing weather patterns, international travel and an influx of tourists.
Medical professionals had also stressed on the importance of students getting flu vaccinations before returning to school after the summer break.
According to the World Health Organisation, seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. While these viruses are prevalent globally and most people recover without treatment, influenza spreads easily through coughing or sneezing. Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent the disease and curb its transmission.
