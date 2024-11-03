UAE's Annual Government Meetings to start on Monday; focus on national identity, AI

Photo: Dubai Media Office

The 2024 UAE Government Annual Meetings will kick off on Monday in Abu Dhabi under the directives and chairmanship of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

This year's agenda comprises three national pathways, with focus on national identity, family and AI. It also includes eight panel discussions on national priorities, with the participation of heads of federal and local government entities.

Over 500 dignitaries, including rulers, crown princes, and federal and local government officials, will be in attendance.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Significant changes will take place in this sixth edition of the Annual Meetings in terms of organization, priorities, agenda, guiding principles and objectives.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs said that the agenda includes more than ten plenary sessions addressing future national direction in economy and investment, AI, education, sports, family, and community empowerment.

"Key additions introduced as of this year's Annual Meetings include national retreats, dedicated sessions with local governments, focus on empowering young national government leaders, amplifying citizen voices in the meetings, celebrating the exceptional achievements of national projects and recognizing those responsible for their implementation," he added.

"The UAE maintains its proactive commitment to providing the most efficient government model. This model, emphasized since the inaugural UAE Government Annual Meetings in 2017, is further reflected in the comprehensive improvements evident in this year's sixth session," he added.

This year edition, which will continue until November 5, will kick off with exclusive meetings for the Cabinet, five federal councils as well as national and local committees, Al Gergawi noted.

Three exclusive meetings will be held by the executive councils for the local governments of Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah.