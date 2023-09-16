UAE: You've heard about phishing attacks; now beware of quishing

The meeting focuses on the ongoing international efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire and protecting the civilians
Bank customers have been warned of a new phishing technique that incorporates the usage of QR codes.
A major bank in the UAE is informing its customers of ways cybercriminals are targeting people through 'quishing'.
These criminals use QR codes while quishing to attain a customer's private information, or get them to download malicious software into their devices.
Here's how you know you're being targeted for quishing:
Emirates NBD has advised users to watch out and exercise these precautions to avoid falling victim to quishing:
The bank has also advised customers to immediately reach out to them in case any information has been compromised.
