UAE: World’s rarest cars to be auctioned in Dubai this December

Local banks keep reminding their customers through regular emails and messages about different frauds
Global car auction company RM Sotheby’s will hold the second Dubai auction of the world’s rarest cars on December 1, 2024, following its successful auction earlier this year.
The new sale will take place at the Emirates Golf Club in partnership with the exciting 1000 Miglia Experience UAE. The company said it will share details of early consignments in the coming weeks for the December auction.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The company recorded $17 million (Dh 62.4 million) worth of sales in March 2024. The 2016 Koenigsegg Agera RSR was sold for a record $3.38 million (Dh 12.4046 million) during the auction.
Some of the world’s rarest supercars were featured in March including pre-World War II 1935 Bugatti, 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie and many others.
Many unique car models are currently listed on RM Sotheby’s website including the 2000 BMW Z8, the 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, the 2016 McLaren 675 LT Spider and the 2009 Lamborghini Murciélago LP640-4 Roadster. However, the auctioning firm will announce a selection of early consignments in the coming weeks for the December auction.
With over 40 years of track record in the collector car industry, RM Sotheby’s is the world's largest collector car auction house by total sales. It is currently responsible for six of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction.
“In what is an increasingly important market for RM Sotheby’s, we return to Dubai for our second auction in the UAE, during an exciting season for car lovers in the region. We are at a new venue as part of a partnership with the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE,” said Peter Wallman, chairman, for UK and EMEA at RM Sotheby’s.
“We continue to grow our presence in the region and build on the success of our inaugural auction in March, and are looking forward to another great sale in this important market,” said Wallman.
“The upcoming sale will undoubtedly add an exciting new dimension to the opening day of our 1000 Miglia Experience UAE. This partnership marks another significant milestone in our mission to develop and support the automotive enthusiasts’ scene in the Middle East—a region known for its remarkable growth and passion for exquisite driving experiences,” said Martin Halder, founder of Octanium Group, organiser of 1000 Miglia Experience UAE.
December is fast becoming the region’s ‘automotive season’ with events such as the 1000 Miglia Experience, RM Sotheby’s new sale, Cavallino Middle East, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
ALSO READ:
Local banks keep reminding their customers through regular emails and messages about different frauds
Al Tamimi made significant contributions in enriching the cultural landscape of the Emirates and the region
The country is committed to extending a helping hand to Palestinians and implementing humanitarian relief initiatives via land, sea, or air routes
The initiative is gaining popularity at a time when fuel prices have soared 17 fils a litre in the first seven months of the year
A malfunctioning cruise control system poses serious safety risks, so understanding its causes can help prevent potential accidents
The collaboration marks the first-ever partnership in the region and represents the largest for a theme park
Every day without fail, he would guide and look after thousands of students as if he knew by heart which bus each of them should take
With prices starting at Dh20, these essentials are in high demand in the country's markets from Dubai to Ajman