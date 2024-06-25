Initially, the robot will cover the Cedre Villas community in Dubai Silicon Oasis, and is set to achieve full operational status by September
Nagendram Borugadda, a 46-year-old electrician, has become a millionaire after winning Dh1 million in the latest National Bonds draw.
The Indian's path to financial success is a testament of his saving practices and commitment to his family's welfare.
Borugadda arrived in the UAE in 2017, to provide a brighter future for his family. As a father of two children, an 18-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son, he focused on working hard and saving money.
Since 2019, he has been saving money with National Bonds, contributing Dh100 every month through direct debit. This consistent saving strategy paid off, leading to his unexpected yet life-changing win.
“It’s truly overwhelming. I came to the UAE to build a better life for my family and provide a good education for my children. This win feels surreal. National Bonds has given me a chance to finally secure their future and fulfil my long-held aspirations for their education,” said Borugadda.
Alongside Borugadda, Abdulla Ali, an Emirati winner, clinched the Dh1 million grand prize in April 2024.
