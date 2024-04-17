UAE witnesses record-breaking rains, highest in 75 years

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 12:22 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 12:51 AM

The UAE witnessed a record-breaking rainfall on Tuesday, April 16 – the highest ever in 75 years.

The National Centre of Meteorology has said that the 'Khatm Al Shakla' area in Al Ain witnessed 254.8mm of precipitation in less than 24 hours.

The country witnessed several difficulties in managing the inclement weather, however, authorities and residents came together to ensure the safety of all.

A massive landslide struck the region of Al Qua in Al Ain, causing a gigantic crater-like collapse of a sandy road. The incident, triggered by heavy rains and overflowing wadis, significantly altered the course for drivers in the area.

Later during the day, traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai was at a standstill for several hours, with many people disembarking from vehicles and walking on the arterial road instead.

Unstable weather conditions impacted the country from Monday due to an extension of a "low surface pressure". Two waves of unstable weather moved across the country on Tuesday.

