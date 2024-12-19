UAE winter break: How parents can help children reduce screen time, try new activities

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The winter break might be a good time for parents to encourage their children to have a digital detox, according to experts. While some said it could boost their imagination, others said that it could be a great way to reconnect with their families.

“A digital detox is such a great way for kids to learn essential skills like delayed gratification and handling disappointment,” said Noona Nafousi, trainer and founder of coaching firm Neo Noor. “It’s not just about taking their screens away—it’s about giving them space to reconnect with themselves, their family, and the world around them. Plus, it’s a chance to teach them that boredom isn’t a bad thing. It’s where creativity and problem-solving really start to develop.”

Most schools in the UAE began their winter break on December 16, and will go back to school in January 2025. According to Sarah Maamari — a psychologist for children, adolescents and families — it is the perfect time to “reset routines” and engage in new activities.

“During the break, they can explore activities that foster imagination and physical activity, and strengthen family bonds,” she said. “A detox doesn’t mean eliminating all screen time but finding a balance that prioritises real-world experiences over virtual ones.”

How to get started

Therapist Marisa Peer said that it was important for parents to ensure that the digital detox was a “fun and collaborative experience” rather than a strict ban. “Start by asking them what they would like to do instead of playing on the screen,” she said. “Perhaps they’d like to try a new sport, paint, craft or even build a fort in the living room.”

She said it was important to set clear boundaries like device-free meal times or tech-free evenings. “You could even make it exciting by having a family screen-free challenge with a reward for everyone who sticks to it, not just the children,” she added.

Sarah said that working parents will need additional support. “Communicating with caregivers to reinforce the plan can help, as can providing a list of pre-approved activities that children can choose from while at home,” she said.

Noona added that the break was a good time to learn new skills. “I love giving my kids opportunities to be creative and work with their hands. Even something like journaling or gratitude practices can help build emotional resilience. And don’t forget about board games or puzzles—they’re such a great way to teach patience, teamwork, and strategy while having a laugh together."

