UAE: Win over 2kg in gold coins with Emirates Draw this weekend

Residents came together to raise money for The Little Wings Foundation that works extensively with children from Palestine
Emirates Draw has announced an exciting opportunity for participants to win gold until September 3, 2023, at 8.30pm UAE time. In addition to the opportunity to win cash prizes through the EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7 weekly draws, 100 participants will win over 2kg of gold coins in the Gold Raffle.
Emirates Draw revealed that over the last weekend, 11,372 winners across all games won a total prize amount of more than Dh916,117.
Entering the Emirates Draw Gold Raffle is simple and free! Buy tickets for EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7 games by September 3, 2023, to automatically gain a free entry into the Gold Raffle.
The Gold Raffle could see participants walk away with not just cash prizes, but also gold. Winners will be selected using a Random Number Generator, ensuring complete fairness and transparency.
A total of 100 participants will win in this prestigious Raffle, divided across three draw categories:
Emirates Draw invites everyone to triple their winning opportunities with a single ticket. Every EASY6, FAST5, or MEGA7 ticket offers participation in not only the usual Main and Raffle Draws, but also an additional Gold Raffle for this festive season.
Moreover, Emirates Draw is not only committed to providing extraordinary experiences to its winners, but also to supporting the UAE government's sustainability mission. The organisation’s efforts have resulted in significant contributions towards enriching the UAE’s marine biodiversity through its flagship Coral Reef Restoration programme.
A recent milestone includes the successful implantation of more than 12,000 coral fragments, expanding the coral region by a massive 7,600 square meters in Khorfakkan and Dibba. This expansion not only enhances the marine ecosystem's beauty, but also creates a prosperous habitat for diverse marine life, ensuring its preservation for future generations.
The excitement continues with the upcoming games that will be live streamed across Emirates Draw's digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and the official website. Dream big, book your numbers early and you be the next big winner!
For more information, call the customer support centre on 800 7777 7777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com and stay tuned with the latest updates by following @emiratesdraw on social media platforms.
ALSO READ:
Residents came together to raise money for The Little Wings Foundation that works extensively with children from Palestine
'It is a matter of pride for us,' said Sumaiya, representing her school managed by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust
The group landed in Abu Dhabi includes 77 children accompanied by 43 members of their families
Inviting the world to unite in the fight against climate change, the fully immersive program saw the participation of over 7,000 people
The Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to share an 'unveiling' of two iconic statues
The ship, which departed from Fujairah, is carrying 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials among others
The celebration started at 3pm, offering participants a delightful three-hour voyage along the backdrop of Sharjah skyline
Air India Express will give passengers a chance to avail the discount on bookings made until December 3, 2023