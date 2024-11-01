UAE: Win Dh25 million grand prize, 24K gold bars in new Big Ticket draw

From November 1 to November 28, the draw will also be offering a 'buy two, get two' deal
File photo
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced a grand prize of Dh25 million, among many other extravagant ones.
The draw will offer one winner the chance to walk away with the huge sum of money. Aside from this, Big Ticket will be offering daily giveaways of 24K gold bars, each weighing 250 grams.
A BMW 840i will be awarded on December 3, while a Maserati Grecale will be on offer for ticket holders during the months of November and December, with the draw taking place on January 3, 2025.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
From November 1 to November 28, the draw will also be offering a 'buy two, get two' deal, in which participants purchasing two tickets will get another two – absolutely free!
On purchasing two tickets worth Dh1,000 between November 1 and November 28, participants will automatically enter the weekly-draws for the newly introduced Big Win Contest. One winner will be selected each week, resulting in a total of four winners who will join The Big Win live draw on December 3. Each winner in The Big Win contest during the live draw on December 3 will receive guaranteed prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000.
Tickets can be purchased online only through www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
ALSO READ: