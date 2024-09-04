UAE will soon be among top ten countries for talent attraction, retention: Minister

At the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah. Photos: Supplied

The UAE had set up specialist committees three years ago to attract more talent to the country, according to a minister in the country. With changes to its immigration system, like introduction of the Golden Visa, and the safety and stability that the country offers, more and more bright minds are choosing to live here.

While speaking at the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) that kicked off in Sharjah on Wednesday, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Minister in Charge of Talent Attraction and Retention, said the country is working tirelessly to achieve its dream.

“The UAE is currently positioned 22nd globally in talent attraction and retention; our aim is to be among the top 10 countries in seven years,” he said.

“It is easier to attract talent but harder to retain them, especially the Internet-oriented Generation Z. Convincing them to work with you or sustaining their interest for long is the challenge.”

Focus on education sector

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said the UAE was working to “using education as a tool to attract talent at an early age” and explained why that was important.

“Bright minds often travel to study,” he said. “If you take the case of Australia, one of the most important sectors of the country is education. Huge development happened due to education. There are other countries, like Denmark and Finland, that have also capitalised on the education sector. They have attracted people to certain majors. Countries are focusing on bringing in students hone and utilise their talents.”

His fellow panelist Moroccan inventor Rachid Yazami commended the country for the work it was doing. “The UAE is known for its stability,” he said. “This is an important aspect for anyone looking to settle down. Now, it I not very difficult to go to the next step. They should be aiming for the next Nobel Prize winner to be from the UAE.”