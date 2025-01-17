UAE will play a central role in rebuilding Gaza, say experts

Houses destroyed in previous Israeli strikes lie in ruin, ahead of the ceasefire that took effect on Sunday, in Gaza City January 16, 2025. Photo: Reuters file

The UAE will play a central role in helping rebuild Gaza, according to local experts. From peacekeeping to providing aid, UAE can contribute significantly.

“I believe that the UAE is likely to play fundamental roles in reconstruction and security, particularly as mediators and facilitators, since the UAE can contribute to financial resources and infrastructure expertise,” said Najla Al Midfa, researcher at Trends Research and Advisory. “The rebuilding will need a lot of effort, with a focus on immediate needs like humanitarian aid and infrastructure repair.”

The comments came as Gaza negotiations hit a snag on Thursday evening after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of backtracking on some details of the Gaza ceasefire deal. Meanwhile, Hamas said that it was “committed to the ceasefire agreement”.

Professor at the American University of Sharjah and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Dr John E. Katsos said that businesses will also play an important but delicate role in the rebuilding process. “Our research has found that in the first five years or so after the end of conflict, there's a lot of money coming in from international aid organisations,” he said. “Businesses will help with distribution and planning of this. But humanitarian and reconstruction aid tend to drop off at about year five. Businesses will have to ramp up from year six through ten, rebuilding infrastructure to help develop the community.”

Will the truce hold?

As per one expert, it is still too early to say whether the truce will be successful or not. “Right now, it is very unpredictable, to say the least,” said Abdulla Alkhaja, research assistant at Trends Research and Advisory. “Hamas currently is likely to abide by this agreement, as Palestinians, of course, have everything to lose if this fighting resumes. However, there are underlying issues which seems or remains unresolved by the ceasefire. And without resolving these matters, conflict is initially going to break out once more.”

He added that the first focus of all aid groups when the ceasefire begins on Sunday will be to ensure aid gets into the Gaza Strip. “According to some reports, 608 trucks will be able to enter the enclave daily, and that assistance will most likely include food, fuel and aid allocated for specifically the devastated northern region, which would help address the dire shortages,” he said. “However, for Gaza to emerge from utter devastation, it will require massive investments, coordination, and even a political solution to deal with Gaza's current lack of status and governance.”

The entrepreneurial spirit Dr John added that those who have survived the 15-month bombardment will likely emerge from it with a very strong entrepreneurial spirit. “Research by some of my colleagues at AUS has found that an entrepreneurial spirit is made more by conflict,” he said. “So, people who have gone through these types of conflict have the sort of risk-taking mindset, persistence and resilience that's required to have a small business. I would expect that very quickly small and local small businesses will start to find their way.” He added that he expects construction companies to be the first to return to Gaza. “Engineering firms will have to build roads and pipes,” he said. “Anything to do with energy like electricity generators will likely do well. Security companies will also do extremely well because they're going to be having to provide security for individuals who want to go in and out.” However, he added that companies could also be detrimental in some cases. “It's very easy for businesses to fall into the trap of thinking that just because they're doing business in a post-conflict setting that they're doing good but it's very easy to end up making things worse,” he said. “They can skew local dynamics that can unintentionally benefit some groups over others. In this first phase it's going to be critical for international companies to be guided by international organisations, humanitarian aid organisations and principally by Palestinians themselves.” ALSO READ: UAE: Scarred by 'broken promises', Palestinians worry if Gaza ceasefire will truly bring peace 'More than walls': Dubai expats who lost Gaza homes in war face tough decision on rebuilding