UAE: Wild cat on the loose in Fujairah captured

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 4:25 PM Last updated: Tue 7 May 2024, 4:50 PM

Authorities in Fujairah have captured a wild cat that was on the loose, after videos went viral on Monday.

As clips of the cat began going viral, specialised teams from the Fujairah Environment Authority immediately moved to identify the location of the wild cat.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, the Director of the Fujairah Environment Agency, Aseela Moalla, said that a UAE citizen was identified as the owner of the animal. The citizen cooperated with authorities, handing over the wild cat and acknowledging his ignorance about whether it was legal to own such an animal.

A hefty fine has been levied on the owner. While the authority did not reveal the exact amount, according to UAE law the penalty for owning a dangerous animal without registration begins at Dh10,000 and could go up to Dh500,000.

The caracal has now been handed over to a zoo, which will provide the appropriate care and environment for the animal.

