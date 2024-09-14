UAE: Why students must be encouraged to shower in school after PE classes

Image used for representational purpose

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Though showering after Physical Education (PE) classes in schools has become less common in recent decades, health advocates in the UAE said developing a regular post-exercise shower routine after PE lessons fosters discipline and encourages lifelong habits of cleanliness and self-care in students.

Factors like privacy concerns, changes in societal norms regarding personal hygiene, and non-availability of facilities have led to a decline in this trend.

Medics advise that with all the UAE schools having PE on the curriculum, pupils must wash up, preferably take a shower, or at least change their clothes after PE lessons.

Why has the practice become less common?

Notably, it was common practice to have children shower at schools from the 1940s through the 1980s in many regions of the world. But in later years, many schools removed their shower rooms entirely, with several others converting them to storage.

In certain countries, like Japan and South Korea, it’s still common for students in many schools to shower after physical education classes.

However, due to issues such as body shaming, bullying, and cultural, religious, or racial intimidation, which sometimes escalate into fights, modern-day schools now encourage students to shower at home instead.

Nav Iqbal, Principal/CEO, GEMS Metropole School – Motor City

Nav Iqbal, Principal/CEO, GEMS Metropole School – Motor City, said: “Whether or not students take showers depends on the type of sports session. Students will, for example, shower before and after swimming lessons, while PE lessons are timetabled during cooler periods or towards the end of the school day to allow students to return home. Our students ensure they have a separate sports kit alongside their school uniforms."

“All students have a change of clothes to ensure hygiene standards are met, and our PE staff and Performance Institute team take time at the start of each term to teach young people how to ensure personal hygiene throughout the school day,” added Iqbal.

Principals in Indian-curriculum schools pointed out that the timetable only allows for a brief cool-down or cleanup period.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International, Abu Dhabi

Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International, Abu Dhabi, said: “There are washrooms available where students can change their clothes, but they typically don’t change during the day. Instead, they take what students call a ‘half shower,’ after their PE lessons which is a quick wash where they clean their face and hair. This is mostly common with the boys. Due to a tight schedule, students often have to hurry after their PE classes. Since children sweat during physical activities and sports, it’s important for them to properly wipe off the sweat to prevent bacterial growth and curtail the spread of germs.”

Hygiene education is important

Doctors explained that physical activity causes sweating, which can lead to a build-up of bacteria on the skin. In schools where showering is not mandatory, students can be encouraged to at least change their clothes and freshen up, they said.

Medics stressed developing a routine for personal hygiene helps students take responsibility for their health and well-being. This includes not only showering after PE but also other practices like washing hands regularly and maintaining clean clothing.

Dr Mohamed Nagy Serour

Dr Mohamed Nagy Serour, Paediatrics Specialist, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Dubai, said: “Educating students about the importance of hygiene and proper showering techniques is crucial. Schools should integrate hygiene education into their curriculum to foster good habits early on. Schools should also ensure that adequate and accessible shower facilities are available for students. This includes maintaining clean and functional facilities.”

Healthcare professionals emphasised that parents play a key role in reinforcing hygiene practices at home. They should encourage and remind their children to adhere to good hygiene habits, especially after physical activities.

Dr Kamran Afsharian

Dr Kamran Afsharian, Specialist Neonatologist, International Modern hospital Dubai, said: “Taking a shower after physical activities like PE classes or practice sessions is important for several reasons, particularly for male students. Physical activities cause sweating, which can lead to the buildup of bacteria on the skin. Showering helps wash away sweat, bacteria, and any dirt or grime that accumulates during exercise, reducing the risk of skin infections and unpleasant odours.”