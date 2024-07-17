UAE: Why some residents swap their smart phones for 'dumb' ones

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,433.74 an ounce, up 0.46 per cent
Some UAE residents are ditching their smartphones for 'dumb phones' to regain digital balance, as research has shown that screen addiction is the "number one non-substance addiction" worldwide.
'Dumb phones' are phones that only have basic functions such as calling and sending text messages. These phones do not have an operating system connected to the internet.
Due to the addictive nature of social media, these UAE residents have decided to trade instant digital connectivity for real-world focus.
Zaid Basalat, a 22-year-old Jordanian expat, recently took a break from his smartphone after graduating for several reasons. "The constant use of my smartphone and social media always distracted me. I couldn't last even five minutes of reading without looking at my phone. It was like an addiction that affected my productivity," he told Khaleej Times.
Additionally, Zaid felt that the excessive use of social media hindered his confidence in having in-person conversations with people, which he knew would impact his work life. "The first day of deleting social media and using a dumb phone was very tough. It seemed like I was having withdrawals from my phone addiction," he said.
Fortunately, Zaid found himself engaging in new activities such as going for walks and learning new skills to fill up his time. While there were some difficulties, such as connecting with friends and staying up-to-date with the news, Zaid found workarounds. "I just call my friends if I want to make plans with them. As for the news, I turn on the radio while driving to work," he explained.
Since deleting his social media, the Sharjah resident felt he had become more realistic, as he recognised that "what's portrayed on social media is unrealistic." He also noticed an improvement in his attention span.
After a two-month break, Zaid said there were no negative effects from his digital detox. "Technology and smartphones give us a lot of dopamine sources, which is why it's so easy to get addicted to them," he stressed.
However, due to the nature of his job, Zaid couldn't fully commit to a basic phone. "I plan to continue my digital detox routine on my next holiday," he said.
Yusuf Ahmad, a 22-year-old Egyptian expat, also opted for a digital detox. "I wanted to reduce distractions and reclaim my time. I found the constant notifications and social media use too overwhelming," he explained.
Yusuf gradually deleted the apps and went back to a basic phone bought for less than Dh80. "It felt liberating but also challenging at first," he said. The detox allowed the Sharjah resident to spend more time reading, exercising, and being present. "My focus and productivity improved significantly. I felt less anxious and more mindful. As my screen time decreased, I gradually broke my social media addiction."
During the three months that he was using a basic phone, Yusuf admitted that he missed the convenience of apps and navigation.
Shama Ali, a 26-year-old from Al Ain, tried using a 'dumb phone' for 15 days but couldn't continue. "I had all my life on my smartphone. I felt paralysed without it," she admitted.
Despite initially feeling more productive with decreased screen time, Shama ultimately struggled to maintain the switch to a basic phone. At first, I liked having more time and felt more productive in my day, as my screen time decreased. But I just couldn't continue using it," she said.
According to Dr Hanan Mahmoud Kandil, Specialist in Psychiatry at Medcare Hospital Sharjah and Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, Al Qusais, screen addiction is widespread. "Research shows that screen addiction is the number one non-substance addiction in the world," she stated.
She claimed that while it may be difficult to return to 'dumb phones', it is important to reduce digital connectivity for a healthy and balanced life. "If a so-called 'dumb phone' can help individuals get off their smartphone, then it should be adopted,” she added.
Excessive screen time can affect attention span and can also affect brain structure, according to Dr Kandil. “There are recent findings on the influence of various digital addiction forms on brain structure and functionality in children and adolescents,” she said.
The expert further explained that digital addiction has increased mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression even in children. It has also led to isolation and lack of interaction between family and friends.
Dr Kandil emphasised the importance of self-awareness and conscious effort. "We need to be mindful of the number of hours a day we spend on social media or our smartphones. We also need to pay attention to how this affects and controls our lives, responsibilities, and the people we care about.”
Likewise, Dr Kandil recommended developing a balanced routine: "We need a daily schedule and divide our time between our duties and self-care time. Engaging in relaxation techniques and regular physical activity can help us find balance."
She also encouraged residents to engage in activities that don't require screens, such as taking up new hobbies and skills to be able to balance digital connectivity with real-world focus.
