UAE: Who pays for damages in case of accident between e-scooters and cars?

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

E-scooters and mopeds could be a menace for motorists and pedestrians as they are neither registered nor have insurance cover.

This raises an important question as to who will bear the cost of damages when they’re involved in an accident with a vehicle. As many as four people were killed and 25 injured in different accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles during January-June 2024 period in Dubai.

The Dubai Police recorded over 7,800 traffic violations in the first six months of 2024 and confiscated 4,474 e-scooters and bicycles. This means that roughly 43 traffic violations were recorded and 24 e-scooters or cycles were seized by the authorities in Dubai daily.

If the vehicle owner is at fault

In case of an accident where the owner of the vehicle is at fault, Gautam Datta, CEO of Watania International Holding, said if the driver has comprehensive motor insurance, the insurer of the vehicle will pay for damages to both the vehicle and e-scooter rider. But if the vehicle driver has third party motor insurance, the insurer of the vehicle will pay for damages to the e-scooter whereas the driver will be liable to pay for his own car damages.

If e-scooter rider is at fault

If the e-scooter rider is at fault, Datta said the car driver will be compensated by his own insurance company whether he has comprehensive or third party insurance. In some instances, the insurance company will then file a case against the rider who is at fault to recoup the losses incurred.

If the e-scooter rider is injured in the accident and he is at fault also, then the vehicle driver/owner will not be liable for any injury suffered by the e-scooter driver, he added.

Anas Mistareehi, CEO of eSanad, elaborated that the damages to the e-scooter would typically not be covered by the car's insurance, leaving the e-scooter owner to bear the repair costs unless otherwise agreed upon privately.

He added that if the e-scooter rider is injured in an accident where he’s at fault, the vehicle owner will not be penalised or held responsible. “Since the vehicle owner is not at fault, they bear no liability. In this case, the e-scooter rider's own insurance policies, such as medical insurance, may be triggered to cover their injuries.”

Insurance coverage for e-scooters?