UAE: WhatsApp, Facebook down? Thousands of users report outage

Meta's Facebook was down for more than 50,000 users worldwide, while Instagram was down for more than 23,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com
Thousands of users are reporting issues with several social media and messaging platforms across the UAE on Wednesday.
Users are facing problems in sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp, along with posts loading on Facebook and Instagram.
Many users are also reporting concerns with posts loading on Facebook and Instagram.
As of 10.15pm on Wednesday, more than 1,000 users have reported issues with Instagram and Facebook on Downdetector.ae.
As per Downdetector, over 2,500 users reported issues with WhatsApp in the UAE at 10.10pm.
Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users across the United States, according to Downdetector.com.
There were more than 105,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 70,000 with Instagram.
WhatsApp, Meta's messaging application, was also down for more than 12,000 users, according to Downdetector.com.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Some Facebook and Instagram users posted on rival platform X that they were encountering an error that said "something went wrong" and that Meta was working to get it fixed.
Hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users were impacted globally for more than two hours early this year by an outage that was caused by a technical issue.
The platforms faced another outage in October, when services were largely restored within an hour.
(With inputs from Reuters)
