UAE: WhatsApp, Facebook down? Thousands of users report outage

Thousands of users are reporting issues with several social media and messaging platforms across the UAE on Wednesday.

Users are facing problems in sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp, along with posts loading on Facebook and Instagram.

Many users are also reporting concerns with posts loading on Facebook and Instagram.

As of 10.15pm on Wednesday, more than 1,000 users have reported issues with Instagram and Facebook on Downdetector.ae.

As per Downdetector, over 2,500 users reported issues with WhatsApp in the UAE at 10.10pm.

Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users across the United States, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 105,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 70,000 with Instagram.

WhatsApp, Meta's messaging application, was also down for more than 12,000 users, according to Downdetector.com.