UAE: What do school bus drivers do during long summer breaks?

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

The safety and well-being of students is a top priority in the UAE, and so is the welfare of those transporting them to school each day.

While students enjoy a two-month break during the long summer vacation, school bus drivers employed by transportation companies also have the opportunity to take a break, allowing them to unwind for at least 30 days each year.

However, some contract drivers may take on seasonal jobs, such as driving for summer camps, tour buses, or public transportation, to supplement their income while for others the summer break is a chance to relax, travel back to their home countries, and spend time with family.

'Encouraged to go home annually'

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Steve Burnell, managing director of School Transport Services (STS) group, said, “I can’t speak for how other employers employ but when we recruit our people whether that’s our drivers, our bus guardians, technicians, admin staff, managers, they’re employed full time. We pay their salaries 12 months a year, regardless. They are provided their holidays 30 days every year. We encourage our school bus drivers to go home every year, so they get a flight allowance every year, not every two years.”

“We’ve got all our employees from overseas. So they need to rest and recuperate. When the schools are closed during short breaks, they also get back to some of the training that they need to do,” he added.

Steve Burnell (KT Photo: Neeraj Murali)

Like everyone else, these drivers are entitled to national holidays and are eligible for overtime if they are required to work on public holidays.

Mostly, bus transportation companies offer a broad spectrum of transport and technical services not only for education but even for corporate business sectors, employing their staff elsewhere intermittently during holidays.

The Operations Control Centre of STS (KT Photo: Neeraj Murali)

“Some staff are also a part of the metro staff transfer that services 365 days a year. During national holidays, the metro is still running so they get paid half salary for that,” he added.

Logistical challenges

Even if schools remain closed for nearly two months, Burnell highlighted there are certain logistical challenges.

“Let’s say if 70 per cent of our employees want to go on vacation in an eight-week window, they all can’t leave on the same day. They stagger. Meanwhile, they may have to undergo some training programs."

“We’ve actually been in difficult positions before when we’ve had floods in Pakistan and in South India. So, you can imagine how nervous we were three weeks before schools started when they were out of the country," he added.

Being updated on regulations, protocols