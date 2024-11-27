UAE welcomes ceasefire announcement between Lebanon and Israel

A man waves a Lebanese flag. Photo: AFP

The UAE welcomed the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel that took effect Wednesday and expressed hope that the agreement and adherence to it will lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the efforts of the United States in reaching this agreement, noting that it is an important step in sparing the Lebanese people further suffering.

The Ministry also reiterated the UAE's firm position and its unwavering support for Lebanon, its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the restoration of its Arab, regional, and international standing.

The authority expressed hope that the agreement will contribute to the full implementation of Resolution 1701, restoring the security and safety that civilians deserve, reducing escalation, and initiating a diplomatic dialogue that leads to the restoration of peace, security, and stability, while serving the interests and aspirations of the region's peoples for stability, prosperity, and peace.

Saudi Arabia also welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon and praised countries involved in negotiating it.

The Gulf kingdom "appreciates all international efforts made in this regard", the foreign ministry said in a statement posted on social media, referring to the deal reached with the support of the US and France.

Ceasefire holds for now

Lebanon's army, tasked with ensuring the ceasefire lasts, said it was preparing to deploy to the south of the country, along with eastern cities and towns and Hezbollah strongholds in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The military asked that residents of border villages delay returning home until the Israeli military, which has waged war against Hezbollah on several occasions and pushed around 6 km (4 miles) into Lebanon, withdraws.