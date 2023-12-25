UAE welcomes announcement of new UN peace process plan in Yemen

We delve into the heartwarming stories of four families, each cherishing their unique celebrations in the Emirates
The UAE has welcomed the announcement of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to reach an agreement between the Yemeni parties to work on a roadmap to support the peace process, expressing hope that it will be achieved and signed soon.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts of the UN and its special envoy, as well as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, in their pursuit to find a sustainable political solution, to the Yemeni crisis to enhance peace and stability in Yemen and the region.
The Ministry emphasised the UAE's support of all regional and international efforts in finding a political solution in Yemen that achieves the aspirations of the Yemeni people for security, development, and stability.
Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to stand by the Yemeni people and support their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity as part of its efforts to support the interests of the region's people.
