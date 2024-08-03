UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for wind, rough sea

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 7:23 AM Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 9:55 AM

A yellow alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Saturday, August 3, for rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction.

The yellow alert was issued from 6.30am and will last till 10pm today. A yellow alert means one must be on the lookout if participating in outdoor activities.

On Saturday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear over the eastern coast, with a probability of some rain brought about by convective clouds formation in the eastern areas by afternoon. The winds will be light to moderate and freshening at times, causing dust and sand to blow which may reduce horizontal visibility.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Some areas in Fujairah in UAE witnessed some drizzle on Saturday morning, the Storm Centre posted on social media platforms at 8:39am. There was a light shower on Yabsa road crossing in Fujairah and some areas of the eastern coast.

Watch the video below as shared by Storm Centre: