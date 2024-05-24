UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rough seas; temperatures to drop

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 7:14 AM Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 7:27 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for rough seas until 10am on Friday (May 24), with the majority of the country experiencing a fair weather and a slight decrease in temperature.

The weather department noted temperature will reach up to 40ºC and 36ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.