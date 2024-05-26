UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; temperatures to rise

Motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit to ensure smooth traffic flow
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for fog on Sunday, May 26. The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility, which may drop to even further at times until 8.30am today.
Generally, the UAE can expect a fair and partly cloudy day at times, with a gradual increase in temperatures.
Temperature will reach up to 39ºC and 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will blow in the country.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
