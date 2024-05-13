E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; temperatures to rise

Residents are warned of poor visibility in some areas this morning

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 7:23 AM

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for fog formation on Monday (May 13). The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 09.00 today.

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day at times, with chances of really cloudy weather in the eastern areas by the afternoon.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents can also expect a slight increase in temperature today.


Temperature will reach up to 41 and 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate wind is expected to blow in the country.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE