UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; temperatures to rise

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for fog formation on Monday (May 13). The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 09.00 today.
Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day at times, with chances of really cloudy weather in the eastern areas by the afternoon.
Residents can also expect a slight increase in temperature today.
Temperature will reach up to 41 and 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate wind is expected to blow in the country.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
