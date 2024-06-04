E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; temperatures to reach 47ºC

Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 7:14 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for fog on Tuesday (June 4).

The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30am today.


In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility due to the foggy conditions. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Generally, the UAE can expect a fair weather on Tuesday (June 4).

The weather department noted that low clouds will appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon over the mountains, with an increase in temperature.

Temperature in internal areas will reach up to 47ºC. In Al Quaa, the temperature will reach up to 46ºC, with the humidity reaching up to 65 per cent.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Temperature will reach up to 40ºC and 36ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will blow in the country.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE