UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rain; dusty, sandy conditions expected today

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for rain on Sunday, June 16.
Besides the convective clouds associated with rainfall, the weather department also cautioned against dust or sand brought about by winds with a speed of 40 km/hr that are expected to blow in the country until 7pm today.
The weather in UAE on Sunday, June 16, is expected to be fair in general to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to rainy conditions. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
During the daytime, it will be sandy and dusty across the country due to the light to moderate winds expected to blow in the country.
While the winds are freshening at times, the weather will be hot, with temperature reaching up to 49ºC in internal areas.
Low clouds will appear over the East coast by Monday morning, and there is a chance of rain in the afternoon brought about by convective clouds.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
