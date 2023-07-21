UAE weather: Temperatures set to reach 44°C in Dubai and 42°C in Abu Dhabi

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 7:32 AM

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects the weather on Friday to be fair to partly cloudy.

NCM said that low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. The weather department said it would be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some western coastal and internal areas.

A fog alert has been issued for parts of the country by the authority. Taking to Twitter, the Met Department said, "Fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 7am until 9am on Friday."

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Friday's temperatures are set to reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 44°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 29°C and 30°C respectively.

