UAE weather: Temperatures set to reach 43°C in Dubai and 45°C in Abu Dhabi

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime

By Web Desk Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 7:14 AM

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects the weather on Friday to be fair to partly cloudy.

NCM said that low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. The weather department said it would be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The UAE's Met Department also issued a yellow and red alert for fog. The alert said: "Chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some Western coastal and internal areas from 3.15am until 9am on Saturday."

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 10–25 reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Saturday's temperatures are set to reach 45°C in Abu Dhabi and 43°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 32°C and 32°C respectively.

ALSO READ: