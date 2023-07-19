UAE weather: Temperatures set to reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai

The distance of the moon from the sun was 7.9 degrees, at the time the photograph was taken
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects Wednesday's weather to be fair to partly cloudy.
The Met department forecasts low clouds to appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a probability of some convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward.
It added that it will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
There will be light to moderate southeasterly winds becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10–25 reaching 35kmph.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Today, the temperatures are set to reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 33°C respectively.
