UAE weather: temperatures expected to drop; humid conditions in some areas

Most residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day today

by

Web Desk
  
  
  
  

 

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 7:19 AM

Last updated: Mon 20 May 2024, 7:34 AM

The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather in general, and a slight decrease in temperature on Monday (May 20).

The met noted that the coastal and internal areas will be humid by night and Tuesday morning. The residents in the area can also expect some chance of fog or mist.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The weather department noted temperature will reach up to 36ºC and 37ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.


Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.

The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to slight, while the Oman Sea will be slight.

