UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued in some parts of the country; chance of rain

The group landed in Abu Dhabi includes 77 children accompanied by 43 members of their families
A red and yellow alert has been issued in some parts of the country today by the National Center of Meteorology.
It issued the following statement: "Fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 2.30am until 8.30am Tuesday 29/08/2023."
Fog is expected in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
According to the NCM, fair to partly cloudy weather is expected over the East coast, with a chance of some convective clouds formation.
There is also a chance of rainfall during the afternoon towards eastward regions of the country. Light to moderate winds are expected, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust.
The alerts have been issued for the highlighted parts of the map below:
Highest temperature in the country is set to reach 47ºC in Abu Dhabi's Gasyoura region, while lowest temperature is 27ºC in Razeen area of Abu Dhabi.
ALSO READ:
The group landed in Abu Dhabi includes 77 children accompanied by 43 members of their families
Inviting the world to unite in the fight against climate change, the fully immersive program saw the participation of over 7,000 people
The Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to share an 'unveiling' of two iconic statues
The ship, which departed from Fujairah, is carrying 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials among others
The celebration started at 3pm, offering participants a delightful three-hour voyage along the backdrop of Sharjah skyline
Air India Express will give passengers a chance to avail the discount on bookings made until December 3, 2023
From education to sustainability, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed laid down the goals in four main points
The integration of algorithms and real-world data resulted in watercolour-style artworks that depict iconic Emirati landmarks and symbols to honour sustainability within the nation