UAE weather: Dust alert issued; residents warned of low visibility

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 7:29 AM Last updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 10:58 AM

A dust alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology on Friday.

The dusty weather is expected to commence from 10.30am until 6pm today in western parts of the country.

The Abu Dhabi Police took to X, formerly Twitter, advising fellow drivers to be careful due to low horizontal visibility.

It also advised residents to not use their phone while driving and take photographs in order to preserve their safety as well as others on the road.

Earlier today, weather was forecasted to be fair to partly cloudy at times during the day as per the National Centre of Meteorology.

Temperatures are said to decrease especially towards the westward and coastal regions.

The NCM has also issued a red and yellow alert for expected fog and mist formation in certain areas. The centre took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform residents of the same.

Residents can expect humidity by night and a probability of fog on Saturday morning in some internal areas.

There will also be light to moderate winds during daytime, freshening to strong at times especially over the sea, causing blowing dust.

Lowest temperature in the country is set to drop to 20ºC in internal parts of the country, whereas the highest temperature is expected to reach 42ºC.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times especially westward in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea. The NCM has alerted residents to be wary in the case of any outdoor activities.

