UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog, speed limit reduced due to poor visibility

The UAE's weather department issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Sunday morning. The Met Department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of visibility dropping to less than 1,000 meters.
In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Sunday, with the weather being hazy at times, especially in the eastern and northern areas.
Residents can also expect a slight increase in temperature today, with the humidity expected by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas.
Light to moderate wind is expected to blow in the country.
Temperature will reach up to 40ºC and 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
