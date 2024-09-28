UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; rain may hit some areas

Whether you're a driver or an Emirati traveller, this guide can help
UAE residents woke up to another foggy morning on Saturday. Rain may hit some parts of the country although, in general, the weather will be clear to partially cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Red and yellow alerts were raised for fog in some areas until 9.30am.
This is the fourth day that NCM has issued fog alerts early in the morning. Such conditions, however, are expected as the weather transitions into autumn.
It also warned of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures may hit a high of 40 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 37 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
Winds will be light to moderate but may sometimes turn active and reach speeds of 45kmph.
Waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.
ALSO READ:
Whether you're a driver or an Emirati traveller, this guide can help
Dubai Police have also documented 272 violations from January to June of this year, according to the director of the Ports Police Station
The UAE President acknowledged Trump's effort to bolster the partnership between the two countries
'This is a testament to how far we’ve come – from the desert to space', Dubai Ruler said during the call five years ago
KT visits a school transport provider’s operations hub to know how it ensures safe and smooth bus rides for students every day
Ahmad Al Hafiti was invited by the late Sheikh Zayed to his farm, in 1997, while studying in London
This came as the UAE and US signed an agreement to include the country in the 'Global Entry Program'