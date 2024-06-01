UAE weather: Red alert issued due to persistent fog; temperatures to hit 49ºC today

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 7:17 AM Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 7:21 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Saturday morning (June 1).

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30 in the morning.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a social media post, Abu Dhabi Police cautioned motorists against poor visibility on internal and external roads in the emirate. The authorities advised motorists to reduce speed and follow safety traffic guidelines.

The met has issued a red alert for heavy fog since Wednesday (May 29), and the foggy conditions are expected to continue until today.

The UAE can expect a generally fair weather today. It will be humid by Saturday night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas.

The met noted that temperature will reach up to 49ºC in internal areas.

The weather department also highlighted that temperature will reach up to 45ºC and 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow in the country. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea ALSO READ: UAE rains: Extreme weather events to be 'more frequent' in future, says expert Temperatures cross 52°C in Pakistan's heatwave Web Desk