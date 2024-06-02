E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Red alert issued due to fog; hazy conditions expected today

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 7:18 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Sunday morning (June 2).

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30 in the morning.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a social media post, Abu Dhabi Police cautioned motorists against poor visibility on internal and external roads in the emirate. The authorities advised motorists to reduce speed and follow safety traffic guidelines.


The met has issued a red alert for heavy fog since Wednesday (May 29), and the foggy conditions are expected to continue until today.

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair weather today, which may get hazy at times. Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, and the temperatures in the area will decrease.

However, in spite of the decrease in the temperature,it will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, especially the northern areas.

The weather department noted that temperature will reach up to 43ºC and 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds, freshening gradually by noon especially westward, will blow in the country, causing dust and sand.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE