UAE weather: Red alert issued as foggy conditions continue; chance of rainfall expected in some areas

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 7:19 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Sunday morning, June 23.

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30 in the morning.

In a social media post, Abu Dhabi Police cautioned motorists against poor visibility, urging them to reduce speed and follow safety traffic guidelines.

The met has issued red alert for heavy fog on Saturday, and the foggy conditions are expected to continue until today, Sunday.

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Sunday, with low clouds expected to appear in the east coast by morning. There is probability of rainfall in the eastern areas by the afternoon brought about by convective clouds.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach 50ºC in Gasyoura, Al Quaa, and Rezeen. The humidity index is expected to reach up to 65 per cent in Razeen and 40 per cent in Gasyoura and Al Quaa.

Meanwhile, mercury will reach up to 46ºC and 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.