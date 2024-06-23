UAE weather: Red alert issued as foggy conditions continue; chance of rainfall expected in some areas

A total of 209 schools in the emirate with more than 360,000 students were inspected this year
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Sunday morning, June 23.
The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30 in the morning.
In a social media post, Abu Dhabi Police cautioned motorists against poor visibility, urging them to reduce speed and follow safety traffic guidelines.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The met has issued red alert for heavy fog on Saturday, and the foggy conditions are expected to continue until today, Sunday.
Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Sunday, with low clouds expected to appear in the east coast by morning. There is probability of rainfall in the eastern areas by the afternoon brought about by convective clouds.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach 50ºC in Gasyoura, Al Quaa, and Rezeen. The humidity index is expected to reach up to 65 per cent in Razeen and 40 per cent in Gasyoura and Al Quaa.
Meanwhile, mercury will reach up to 46ºC and 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
On Friday, June 21, the UAE has recorded the highest temperature of the summer season so far. At 3:15pm on Friday, a temperature of 49.9 °C was recorded in Mezaira (Al Dhafra region), the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in a post on X.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times are expected to blow in thw country during daytime.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
A total of 209 schools in the emirate with more than 360,000 students were inspected this year
According to the Ministry of Interior, there were 352 road fatalities across the country last year
The country ranks second globally after US, in terms of new foreign direct investment projects in 2023
Residents have been urged to take extra precautions as hot weather kicks in
The closure is for maintenance works, authorities said
Dubai Police responded to over 2.1 million calls within 10 seconds in the second quarter of 2023
This promo is available all throughout the season
Residents call for tougher action on reckless riders across communities