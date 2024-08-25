E-Paper

UAE weather: Rains to hit some areas this afternoon; partly cloudy day ahead

Temperature can go as high as 47ºC in some neighbourhoods in Abu Dhabi

by

Web Desk
Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 7:16 AM

Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 7:28 AM

Some residents in the UAE can expect a rainy afternoon on Sunday, August 25, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to the weather department, rains are expected today over the eastern and southern areas of the country today.


On Saturday, the met that had forecast that light rains and showers will continue until today. However, as some areas experienced rainfall and hail yesterday, other places in the country witnessed dust storms.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

While it may rain in some parts of the country, most UAE residents can expect a partly cloudy day on Sunday.

By afternoon, low clouds will appear over the eastern coast with a probability of some convective clouds formation. Convective clouds are associated with rainfall, and they're expected to appear over the eastern and southern areas this afternoon.

While rainy afternoon can be expected in some parts of the country, temperature can still go as high as 47ºC in some neighbourhoods in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, mercury can go as low as 22ºC in the mountains.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, with speed reaching up to 40kmph are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

