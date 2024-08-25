UAE weather: Rains to hit some areas this afternoon; partly cloudy day ahead

'The decision reaffirms our determination to contribute to building bridges to help the people of Afghanistan,' a UAE official says
Some residents in the UAE can expect a rainy afternoon on Sunday, August 25, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
According to the weather department, rains are expected today over the eastern and southern areas of the country today.
On Saturday, the met that had forecast that light rains and showers will continue until today. However, as some areas experienced rainfall and hail yesterday, other places in the country witnessed dust storms.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
While it may rain in some parts of the country, most UAE residents can expect a partly cloudy day on Sunday.
By afternoon, low clouds will appear over the eastern coast with a probability of some convective clouds formation. Convective clouds are associated with rainfall, and they're expected to appear over the eastern and southern areas this afternoon.
While rainy afternoon can be expected in some parts of the country, temperature can still go as high as 47ºC in some neighbourhoods in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, mercury can go as low as 22ºC in the mountains.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, with speed reaching up to 40kmph are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
'The decision reaffirms our determination to contribute to building bridges to help the people of Afghanistan,' a UAE official says
Parents whose children need tablets and computers for school are trooping to these shops to save big
The invitation is to attend the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative Forum 2024 in Riyadh from October 29-31
Among the 400 people who participated in Dubai Cares’ ‘Back to School’ initiative held in Abu Dhabi on Friday, many had Palestinian and Sudanese roots
Though the scheme doesn't apply to private companies, some firms in the sector are making room for alternative schedules for employees who have school-going kids
In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities
The total duration of the permission cannot exceed three hours per day
The campaign uses cutting-edge equipment, including digital traps, fogging machines, and ultra-fine mist sprayers to tackle flying pests